Gov. Mills Considering Tightening Restrictions Amid Virus Spike

According to WMTW, as the state sees a spike in coronavirus cases, Maine Governor Janet Mills is considering tightening COVID-19 restrictions.

Each of the last three days has seen the highest number of positive tests in the state since the pandemic began. On Friday (October 30th), the state saw over 100 new cases. Fortunately, though, there have been no new deaths in nearly two weeks. The state's death toll stands at 146.

Press secretary Lindsay Crete says Governor Mills is looking into making changes to several aspects of life. She is reportedly considering making changes to the amount of people at indoor gatherings, re-evaluating the list of states that are currently exempt from testing and quarantines, and the reopening of bars / tasting rooms.

Changes would be bad news for bars. Currently, Maine "bars" are scheduled to reopen Monday (November 2nd).

Crete said, in part:

“Like most Maine families, Gov. Mills is very apprehensive about the spread of this deadly virus as we face colder weather and holidays that generally encourage gatherings of all sorts. Unfortunately, if we do not each take aggressive actions, this virus will be the uninvited guest to our family dinners and social gatherings."

If Governor Mills does plan to institute changes, they would likely be announced on Saturday or Sunday.

