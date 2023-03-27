Godsmack & Staind pretty much from down the road, in New England terms...

Back about 30 years ago, I had just moved to Portland and it was an exciting time in the New England music scene. There were cool bands from Boston playing here a lot, and cool bands from Maine actually making a dent in the Boston scene. I remember the first time I saw this new band from Boston come up to open for the legendary Twisted Roots.

The former drummer of a band called Strip Mind had started a new project seemingly named after an Alice In Chains song, called Godsmack. Except now Sully Erna was up front, calling the shots. Then of course, fast forward to today, and Godsmack is one of the biggest bands in America. Sully's hard work definitely paid off.

This summer, Godsmack & Staind are making a stop in beautiful Bangor.

July 25th on the Bangor Waterfront, Godsmack & Staind are coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Another band that has been to Maine at pretty much every stage of their career is Staind. From headlining shows at the old Asylum (now Aura) in Portland, to raging in front of thousands these days, they're another honorary Maine band.

This is at least the third time that Godsmack has come to rock with us here in Bangor, and a second time for Staind, who was last here in 2012. Godsmack was here in 2010 and 2019. Both bands have also played countless times in Southern Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena and the State Theater. So they're practically a local band, amirite?

Tickets to the big show go on sale this Friday, March 31, at 10 am. But, since you're a loyal listener, we're going to give you a chance to win tickets early. Just enter below.

