Get Your Fright On at The Trail of Terror at Aquaboggan

The leaves are changing, the weather is getting cooler, sweaters are coming out and masks...well, masks have been the norm for nearly 6 months now, but SPOOKY masks are right around the corner with Halloween.

With the world being what it is with the pandemic, many Halloween events have been cancelled. Especially things like Haunted Houses where it's difficult to maintain social distancing. Many are still wondering what trick or treating on Halloween night will look like if it happens at all.

There's still opportunity for spooky fun! Aquaboggan is hosting the Trail of Terror, a haunted walk, to benefit nonprofit OOB365 in their woods behind the water park. And yes, masks are required. The protective kind. Not the Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, or Ghostface kind.

According to park legend, the woods are haunted by the Banshee of the 'Boggon who is "wrought with anxiety" due to the pandemic and has created an offshoot of the trail that you can explore...if you dare.

The trail is open every Friday and Saturday through October. Get all the details on the Facebook event page here and grab your tickets here.