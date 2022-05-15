Gene Simmons Will Be ‘Crying Like Baby’ During Final Kiss Song

Gene Simmons predicted he'll be unable to hold back his emotions when Kiss play their final song on stage.

The veteran group’s End of the Road farewell tour still has some months left to run, but in a recent interview with Classic Rock, the bassist said he knew the tears would flow during the closing minutes of their live career.

“Quite honestly, I don’t really think about it much, because we really are having the best time ever,” Simmons said. “And we’re playing better than ever. But I know that at some point there’s going to be that last song that Kiss will ever play on stage, and I know I’ll be crying like a baby and won’t be able to hold back the emotions, because what an amazing journey this has been.”

Looking back on his life and times, Simmons expressed pride and sadness over the loss of two leading people in his life – his mother Flora and former manager Bill Aucoin. He said he had no regrets over making the reality TV show Gene Simmons Family Jewels, and no regrets about finally marrying wife Shannon Tweed in 2011.

“We’d been together for 29 years, and all those years I was king asshole,” the rocker admitted. “I never did drugs, I never got drunk, but all the other bad stuff I did plenty of. We had two kids, and I was still doing it. But when I turned 62 I thought: ‘On my deathbed, do I want to die surrounded by strippers? Or do I want to die with people who love me: my children and the mother of my children?’ So we got married, and it’s the best decision I ever made.”

Simmons also insisted that Kiss would not make a farewell album, even though they still enjoyed the creative process. “Working your ass off to have somebody download or stream your music for free is not my idea of how things should be,” he argued. “When you don’t put a value on music, it doesn’t have value. So all that’s left for Kiss is what’s happening now: the End of the Road tour.”