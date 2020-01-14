Gas Prices Drop a Little More in Northern New England

Gas prices in New England, as well as the national average, have fallen a little in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices at the pump in Maine dropped 1.1 cents to an average of $2.57 a gallon. Prices at most stations in Presque Isle Tuesday afternoon were showing a price of $2.65 a gallon, a drop of 4 cents from last week..

New Hampshire gas prices fell 1.1 cents, the same as Maine, to an average $2.47 a gallon. In Vermont, the price went down less than a penny, averaging $2.63 a gallon.

Meanwhile the national average dropped 1.8 cents a gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.57 a gallon. That's up just slightly from last month, but is 33.2 cents higher than it was one year ago.