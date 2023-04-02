Garrett Whitlock Expected to Make Rehab Start for Portland on Thursday

Red Sox fans might want to travel to Portland on Thursday, April 6th, when the Portland Sea Dogs take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Portland's home opener.

Garrett Whitlock, is expected to pitch for the Sea Dogs. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field.

Tickets start at $12.00 and may be purchased HERE

Whitlock is on the injured reserve list after having hip surgery in September 2022. He made a start for Triple A Worcester and went 4 innings, allowing 1 run while giving up 6 hits and 1 walk. He struck out 6. He threw 75 pitches, 50 of which were strikes.

It is expected that if Whitlock performs well, he will join the Red Sox and make a start against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, April 11th.