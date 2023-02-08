Garage Lost in Fire and House Saved in Fort Kent, Maine

A garage in Fort Kent was a complete loss, but house nearby was saved after a structure fire Monday afternoon on South Perley Brook Road.

Garage Lost to Fire and House Saved

Fire crews were battling the fully engulfed blaze at the garage when a house just 30 feet away started to catch on fire. Firefighters were able to save the home from burning down with damage limited to the exterior of the house. The garage is used for light fabrication storage and to store a machine for a paving company. according to WAGM TV News.

The Cause of Fire is Under Investigation

The scene was cleared in the evening around 6:30 pm. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Multiple Departments Providing Mutual Aid

The Fort Kent Fire Department was given mutual aid and assistance from the Frenchville Fire Dept. and the Eagle Lake Fire Department.

Get our free mobile app

Updates on the Station’s App

This story will be updated when more information is released. Get additional stories like this Fort Kent article, plus more local news on the station’s app. Download the app for free on your smart devices and receive alerts when breaking news happens.

ALSO READ: Two Teens Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Northern Aroostook

READ MORE: Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill

One of a Kind Madawaska Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym