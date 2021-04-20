Game Show Contestant Nails Category of Metallica Questions

Last night (April 19), a contestant on British quiz show Mastermind was challenged with an entire category of Metallica questions. Mohan Mudigonda, a doctor’s office administrator, rattled off answers to 10 questions about the legendary thrash band, getting a total of eight correct.

Like Jeopardy! here in the States, Mastermind delves into an extremely wide variety of topics. On a semi-final episode, Mastermind chose four categories — actor Christopher Eccleston, the life and works of Beatrix Potter, the Greco-Persian Wars and Metallica.

The questions Mudigonda faced ranged from Kirk Hammett’s former band, Lars Ulrich’s father’s career as a professional athlete, and even some more challenging questions such as the name of the artist who painted the Load album art. Here’s all 10 questions: [via Metal Hammer]

1. Metallica travelled across America to New York to record their debut studio album, and it was released on the Megaforce label in 1983. What’s the title of the album? 2. Before his career in music, the Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich tried to become a professional sportsman, and went to a dedicated academy in Florida. His father was a professional in the same sport. Which sport? 3. In 1983, which executive signed Metallica to his Music For Nations record label – an independent British outfit which specialised in rock and heavy metal music? The band went on to release each of their first three albums on the label in the UK. 4. When Metallica sacked their lead guitarist Dave Mustaine from the band, they replaced him with Kirk Hammett, who’d previously been playing in a different thrash metal band. The two bands had played on the same bill in the San Francisco Bay Area. What’s the name of the band? 5. Metallica’s 1988 album …And Justice For All was the last one to feature a track with a songwriting credit for their bass guitarist Cliff Burton. The track was constructed with various recordings Burton had made before his death in 1986. What’s its title? 6. On The Black Album – released in 1991 – Metallica worked for the first time with a Canadian producer previously best known for his work with bands such as Mötley Crüe and The Cult. He went on to produce other Metallica albums such as Load and Reload. What’s his name? 7. The cover of the 1996 album Load features a controversial piece of abstract art which was produced partly with bovine blood. Which artist created the original work? 8. In 2010 Metallica toured with Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer, and a DVD set was later released of one of the concerts in Sofia, Bulgaria. The name of the tour was a term that had often been applied to the bands collectively; what name? 9. In 2013 the band began the tradition of an annual Metallica night in collaboration with a major league baseball team. The band typically play the national anthem and throw the first baseball pitch before the baseball game begins. Which baseball team? 10. In 1988 Metallica shot their first music video to accompany a song from their album …And Justice For All. The completed video used clips from the film Johnny Got His Gun. Which song?

And for those of your playing along at home, here are all 10 answers:

1. Kill ’Em All

2. Tennis

3. Martin Hooker

4. Exodus

5. To Live Is To Die

6. Bob Rock

7. Andres Serrano

8. The Big Four

9. San Francisco Giants

10. One