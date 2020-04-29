Funtown Splashtown Will not Open in 2020

One of New England's biggest and most popular amusement parks won't welcome another smiling guest for another year.

According to News Center, Funtown Splashtown USA will remain closed for the 2020 season following the Governor's phased reopening plans that she announced yesterday.

Because of social distancing mandates, couple with the number of people allowed to gather at a time, it will be virtually impossible, especially on amusement rides, for the park to accommodate the state's requirements.

This will the the first time in the parks six-decade long history that they are not opening in the spring as scheduled.