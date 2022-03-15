Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine Announces 2022 Opening Date

Generations of Memories

Funtown Splashtown USA is a Maine institution with generations visiting from the early days of batting cages to the addition of bumper cars, the too short-lived haunted house, Astrosphere, to the now iconic Excalibur and Dragon's Descent.

Funtown Splashtown USA opening is a sure sign that it's summertime. Locals and tourists alike flock to the beloved park year after year. Part of what makes the park so special is the heart and soul put into it since its inception. Owner Violet Cormier, who is now in her 90s has had a hand in the growth and love of the park since the 1960s.

Even though an uncertain 2020 Funtown Splashtown USA kept the staff busy with various projects throughout the park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2022 Season

Today, March 15th Funtown Splashtown USA launched their completely updated website along with their opening dates for the 2022 season.

No surprise that the opening day for Funtown will be Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 28th from 11 am until 5 pm. They will only be open weekends until June 22nd when Wednesday through Friday is added and Splashtown will be opening on Saturday, June 2nd. They will be open through Labor Day.

So grab your besties and family and get ready for a season of fun. Stuff your face with Dippin' Dots, fried dough, and french fries, and take the plunge on the Dragon's Descent at Funtown or Poseidon’s Plunge at Splashtown!

To get your season passes or plan a day trip visit the Funtown Splashtown USA Website here.

26 Things All Maine Kids Said or Thought During Their First Trip to Funtown A trip to this magical Maine amusement park is a right of passage for Maine kids. Now Funtown is welcoming new generations and while some things have changed, many things have stayed the same and we love Funtown Splashtown USA for it!