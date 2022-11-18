End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set.

That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.

As you can see, this Funko Pop! set even utilizes the 1986 Master Oof Puppets stage for inspiration. The set of four figures also comes in a collectible box with the stage included (though not the full 3D drum kit). This is also a special offering as it's the first Metallica Funko! Pop set to include Cliff Burton.

Metallica's Master of Puppets album arrived on March 3, 1986. The band's third studio album featured the title track, as well as such staples as "Battery" and "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)." While it only peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, it has since gone on to be certified 6 times platinum in the U.S.

You can currently pre-order Metallica's Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set through Metallica.com. It retails for $49.99 and is also being sold through Funko and Walmart. It's expected to be available as of Nov. 23. See both the front and back of the box below.

Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! Collection

