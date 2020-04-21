Frozen Pizza Shortage Across the United States? Yup, It’s a Thing.

Turns out it's not just toilet paper and hand sanitizer that Americans are hoarding. People also really like their frozen pizzas.

At the beginning of this pandemic we quickly realized that people were beginning to stockpile non-perishable food items. And I guess in theory, if your freezer never stops running, frozen pizzas kind of meet that criteria.

But just how much frozen pizza are Americans buying? Well, last month, US consumers spent a whopping $275 million on the apparent delicacy. According to Fox, that's a 92% increase from the same time period last year.

So here's some advice- next time you're at the grocery store, instead of buying 83 DiGiorno frozen pizzas, maybe just get one or two and leave one for the next person!

No matter what happens, please just don't start hoarding chicken nuggets.