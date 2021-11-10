Free Supper for Veterans at the Elks Lodge, Presque Isle, Maine

Free Supper for Veterans, Military and Spouses

The Presque Isle Elks Lodge #1954 is having a free supper Thursday evening for Veterans, current military and their spouses. The meal starts at 5:00 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend the supper at 508 Maine Street in Presque Isle.

Moose Meat and More for Supper

Moose meat is on the menu this year. To pay tribute and honor our Vets, The Maine Warden Service is providing the moose meat for the Veterans Day supper.

There will be a variety of recipes including an Italian moose soup, chili made with moose and moose meatballs. There will also be other items to eat such as chicken stew, baked beans, corn chowder and seafood chowder, ployes, chili, American chop suey with moose meat, lasagna, rolls and biscuits. Beverages are offered too such as coffee, tea and soda.

The Public is Invited

The meal is free for military Veterans, active military and their wives and husbands. There is a $5 charge to everyone else who plans on attending the event.

Live Music and Door Prizes

There will be live music from several Veterans, Wendell Hudson, Dale Hudson, and James “Sheldon” Wright. As a nice bonus, door prizes will be drawn for military personnel.

Transportation and More Info

Contact the Presque Isle Elks if you need transportation to the supper. Their phone number is (207) 764 - 0985.

Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

Also, a reminder to attend the ceremony at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day. Vaughn Hardacker will be the keynote speaker. He is a United States Marine Veteran and author. In addition, there will be speakers from the local congressional delegation. Everything starts in the afternoon at 1 p.m.

