Free Movie Night At Maine Savings Amphitheater June 2nd

If you're looking for something different to do this June, you might consider heading to the Maine Savings Amphitheater to catch a free movie.

According to the Downtown Bangor Partnership, some local Bangor organizations are getting together to offer the free showing as part of the City's "First Friday" events this month.

"In celebration of Pride Month, the Downtown Bangor Partnership, Waterfront Concerts and Bangor Pride, are excited to present a FREE MOVIE NIGHT at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, 2023 for Downtown Bangor’s June First Friday, showing the multi-Oscar Winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once (R), sponsored by Maine Savings! Doors will open at 6:30pm and the movie will start at 7:30pm. For more information, please visit Downtown Bangor or Waterfront Concerts."

According to the Maine Tourism Association, Bangor's "First Fridays" programs were started years ago.

"This celebration in our historic downtown shopping, dining, arts and commerce district is held on the first Friday of every month and gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, participate in activities, see art, listen to music and eat late into the evening. "

First Fridays kicked off last on the 5th of May this year, featuring a Cinco De Mayo theme.

Organizers say each First Friday event this year will have a different theme and special events centered around art, culture, shopping, and dining that will go along with that month's theme.

The events typically start around 4 PM and go through till the evening (usually around 8 PM.)

For more information on the First Friday Program,