Police charged four people Saturday after a month-long drug trafficking investigation in Veazie.

Search Warrant and Month-Long Case

A large quantity of drugs were found after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Hobson Avenue.

Illegal Drugs Seized

The Veazie Police Department seized fentanyl, marijuana, mushrooms and prescription drugs at the home, according to WABI News.

Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Fifty-year-old Christopher Mansell from Veazie was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.

Violating Probation

Fifty-year-old Richard Curtis was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

Unlawful Possession of Drugs

Thirty-four-year-old George Purvis has been charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Also arrested was 41-year-old Angel Allen from Bangor who is charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

More Charges are Possible

Police said more charges are expected as the investigation into drug trafficking continues. Updates will be posted to social media when new information is released. Download the app for free to get breaking news alerts.

