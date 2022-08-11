Four Days of Fun at Caribou Cares About Kids in Caribou, Maine

Caribou Cares About Kids Schedule and Location

Caribou Cares About Kids is scheduled for August 11, 12 , 13 and 14. This is the first time it is a four day event. The big event is taking place at the Caribou Wellness Center, 55 Bennett Drive in Caribou with many things going on at Teague Park.

Gary Marquis, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation in Caribou said “we chose these dates and that weekend because there are not as many things going on.” Thursday Night On Sweden Street will be Thursday Night on Bennett Drive. Everything starts at noon every day and goes until 9 o’clock. Saturday is going to be the big day.

Teague Park is a Highlight

Teague Park was finished last year with the final concrete for the splash pad. It has basketball courts, tennis courts, a baseball and softball field and more. It was a two and a half year project. “We officially opened it up last year to rave reviews and lots of use. The highlight is showcasing the new facility. A lot of people haven’t seen it. They’ll be blown away by the looks of the park and the ease of how everything is laid out,” said Marquis.

Featured Events

The Caribou Fire department is hosting the County Muster. There are around 12 local fire departments coming to compete. Bennett Drive will be shut down right in front of the Wellness Center for the muster. Saturday also has the big parade, car show. Justin McKinney on the stage for a free show. Marco the Magician will also perform on Friday. The RE/MAX hot air balloon ride is a tethered balloon ride. The proceeds from the balloon rides will go towards Project Graduation 2023.

Additional Details

For more information, go to the Caribou Rec Department Facebook page and the city of Caribou's homepage.