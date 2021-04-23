Fort Fairfield Man Arrested after Police Chase

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said a 48-year-old man from Fort Fairfield led police on a chase from Greenbush to Old Town Thursday just before noon.

SSgt Roy Peary initially attempted to stop the 2012 Chevy Sonic after noticing it driving erratically and crossing the centerline on Military Rd in Greenbush.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver did not stop and continued into Milford on Route 2, crossing into Old Town going south on Stillwater Avenue.

SSgt Peary observed the driver acting erratically - at times with both hands out the driver side window “reaching for the sky.” The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle, said officials. The Chevy drifted back and forth across the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. Other motorists had to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, said the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Four sets of spike mats were deployed to stop the car. The driver ran over the spikes and his vehicle was stopped on Stillwater Ave near the Forrest Ave intersection in Orono. Officers from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Old Town Police Department and the Orono Police Department assisted in the stop.

Authorities said the Fort Fairfiled man told officers he had earlier used meth and consumed alcohol.

The driver’s name was not released. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for an evaluation.

The investigation is continuing with multiple charges pending.