Foreigner Announces First Socially Distant Concerts for 2021

Foreigner have announced their first concerts for next year, a pair of shows on March 23-24, 2021 at the Frontyard Festival in Orlando, Fla. The Dr. Phillips Center created the outdoor venue to put on events in the COVID-19 era.

“We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience,” Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen said in a news release. “We saw how the team at Dr. Phillips Center cared about the health of their audiences and innovated socially distant concerts, and that’s why we chose it as our first show for 2021. There’s nothing like it anywhere else in the country. We are so excited to connect with our fans in a safe manner, and can’t wait to play live again at the Frontyard Festival.”

Groups of up to five people are given their own 5' x 7' box to enjoy the show. Their lineup ranges from holiday-themed concerts to family-friendly movies to jazz and world music. Nearby restaurants and food trucks will be available on-site.

To ensure everyone's health and safety, masks are required to be worn by event staff, all attendees (when they're not seated or while eating or drinking) and artists and their crew who aren't performing. Guests will have their temperature taken prior to entry, and anybody displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or registering a temperature of 100.4 or greater will be refused admission.

The venue chose the Frontyard Festival name because "our yards have become gathering places, where we see our friends and family in an open-air setting. Accordingly, the design elements — sleek woodfencing, stainless steel accents and lush greenery — are inspired by sunny, outdoor patios and front porches. The venue will feature hundreds of private, elevated boxes placed six feet from one another, allowing guests to enjoy a concert while keeping a healthy distance from others."

You can purchase tickets for Foreigner's show at the Dr. Phillips Center website.



