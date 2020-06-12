Ford Recalls 2.15 Million Vehicles For Faulty Door Latches

According to a statement by Ford Motor Company, they are issuing two safety recalls effecting select 2011-2015 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with faulty door latch mechanisms and bad brake master cylinders.

A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition. If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

This action affects approximately 2.15 million vehicles in the United States and federal territories.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

In addition, Ford is also recalling select 2014-2017 Ford F-150s equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

In affected vehicles, the brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster.

Depending on the amount of brake fluid loss from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster, the driver will receive an audible chime, message-center alert, red brake warning indicator in the instrument cluster, and/or may begin to experience a change in brake pedal travel and feel, including increased pedal effort. If a loss of brake fluid is substantial enough to reduce brake function to the front wheels, full braking function will remain in the rear wheel circuit. However, reduced brake function in the front wheels can extend stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affects 292,311 vehicles in the United States.

Affected vehicles are as follows:

Select 2015-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant, Oct. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and, if it is leaking, the brake booster will also be replaced.

Ford suggests you contact your Ford dealer to address both of these recalls.