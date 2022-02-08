Foo Fighters to Play Virtual Reality Post-Super Bowl Concert

Foo Fighters will be active Super Bowl weekend, but just not in the way you may think. While many acts will be playing shows around the Super Bowl festivities this weekend, Foo Fighters will be rocking out in virtual reality with a post-Super Bowl concert via Horizon Venues.

The band teamed up with video director Mark Romanek to shoot a concert specifically with virtual reality in mind. With multiple 180° cameras positioned around the stage, those viewing the concert will have the actual "best seat in the house," providing the viewer with an immersive experience that features a custom stage design, practical effects, sophisticated lighting programs and XR elements blended into the concert scene.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge—from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all,” says Dave Grohl. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech… until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

The band is keeping the setlist under wraps, but they do plan to include some rarely played songs for those watching as well as one song that's never been played in concert before.

Meta will play host to the virtual reality concert. You can catch it in VR via Horizon Venues or in 2D as well as via Facebook Watch on the Foo Fighters Facebook page and also on the band's Instagram. It will also be featured on Portal and Messenger via Watch Together. The fun starts at 8PM PT immediately following the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

If you've never been to a Horizon Venues show before, make sure you download the app. Once you've done that, you can make sure your avatar is dressed as you wish (NFL Super Bowl LVI shirts are available through the avatar editor), and then head to the Venues lobby. There you'll be waiting with other fans in a custom football-themed environment and some of the lobby bays will have doorways to other worlds where you can take part in other football-themed games and experiences while you wait for the show.

Foo Fighters continue to support their 2021 album, Medicine at Midnight. More tour dates are booked throughout the year and you can find them at this location. In addition, the band is ramping up to their first movie, Studio 666, arriving on Feb. 25.

