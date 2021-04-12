All bands have to start somewhere, and Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are putting the spotlight on those early days of van touring in the upcoming feature-length documentary What Drives Us.

Grohl has directed the film, with the band serving as producers, and he's called on a number of musical friends to share their experiences while also following upstart rock bands Radkey and Starcrawler on their adventures as touring bands living the van life.

Among those appearing in the film are Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Ringo Starr, Flea, Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash, Duff McKagan, Ben Harper, The Edge, Mike Watt, Ian Mackaye, Starcrawler, Radkey, Exene Cervenka, Tony Kanal, DH Peligro, Charlie Gabriel, Jennifer Finch, Dave Lombardo, Kira Roessler, Pete Stahl, Lars Ulrich and Steven Tyler.

The film has been acquired by the Coda Collection and will be released on Friday, April 30 via the Coda Collection subscription streaming service and complimentary website. What Drives Us will also be available outside of the U.S. through Amazon Prime video.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” said Grohl. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’” The musician calls it "a true rock 'n' roll rite of passage."

The Coda Collection is currently available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. for $4.99 a month, including a wealth of music-themed films and documentaries. Learn more here and check out a trailer for What Drives Us below.

Foo Fighters, What Drives Us Documentary Trailer

