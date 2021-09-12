The list of accomplishments for the Foo Fighters and, in particular, Dave Grohl, just got a little bit longer tonight at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs), where the rock legends not only accepted the Global Icon Award, but also took the stage at the televised annual event to perform a medley of their songs.

After being introduce by global pop star Billie Eilish, the Foos took the stage to play a medley of "Learn to Fly," "Shame, Shame" and "Everlong." Taylor Hawkins' drum set said "Charlie R.I.P" paying tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

What makes the night even sweeter for the highly decorated band is that their are the very first recipients of the brand new Global Icon Award, which aims to recognize artists who have "left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve." Needless to say, as one of the world's biggest rock acts, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning Foo Fighters are more than deserving of this honor.

Following their performance they accepted a gold Moon Person statue (the others are silver) and thanked MTV.

Three other awards — Best Rock, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography — are up for grabs as well for the Foos (all for their song "Shame, Shame") and the complete list of nominees for these categories, and all other categories, can be viewed here.

Foo Fighters performance clips from the 2021 VMAs can also be viewed below and, unfortunately, there was no surprise appearance by kid sensation Nandi Bushell, who after entertaining rock fans over the last year-plus with imaginative internet battles with rockers, including Grohl, joined the band to play their big hit, "Everlong," in front of a frenzied Los Angeles Crowd. It even thrusted "Everlong" back onto the rock charts.

Congratulations to the Foo Fighters on another career highlight!