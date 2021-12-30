Foo Fighters Release Full Video of Triumphant MSG Re-Opening Show

Foo Fighters released a full-video, multi-camera recording of their celebrated summer show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“June 20th, 2021: Rock and Roll returns to @TheGarden streaming for a limited time,” the band tweeted Thursday. “Can’t wait to see you all again soon!!!”

The nearly three-hour gig opens with “Times Like These" and features many of the band’s other signature songs, including “Learn to Fly,” “My Hero,” “Monkey Wrench,” “Best of You” and the encore-closing “Everlong." Other highlights include covers of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and Radiohead’s “Creep” — the latter with comedian Dave Chappelle on vocals.

The full-capacity event made bigger-than-usual headlines, given the context: It was the storied venue’s first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” bandleader Dave Grohl said in press release announcing the show. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

You can watch the full performance below.

Foo Fighters played numerous dates throughout 2021 supporting their February-issued 10th LP, Medicine at Midnight. They also recently announced an extensive 2022 North American tour, opening May 14 in Burgettstown, Penn. and wrapping Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the group’s feature-length horror comedy film Studio 666 will premiere on Feb. 25. Grohl and bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star in the movie, which will hit over 2,000 theaters.