Foo Fighters brought KISS’ Gene Simmons out onstage when they played Las Vegas last week, and Simmons humorously handed Dave Grohl a cash tip.

That's what appears to happen in fan-captured video of the quick encounter. And for a musician such as Simmons, who says he makes money at an Olympic level now, dropping a buck is apt praise.

The moment was ripe for some sort of KISS and Foo Fighters team-up, anway, as Grohl recently covered KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite" with producer Greg Kurstin for the pair's 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions."

See the footage of the Foo Fighters-Simmons summit down toward the bottom of this post.

In the clip, Foos guitarist Chris Shiflett starts playing the riff from KISS' Rock and Roll Over song "Calling Dr. Love," as Grohl indicates to the crowd that Simmons is present. Urging the KISS bassist and co-vocalist to show his face, Simmons obliges, albeit in a surgical mask likely due to backstage COVID-19 protocols.

After Simmons leaves the stage, Grohl tells the crowd, "Alright, we got a rock show now. … Because Gene Simmons [is a] legendary bass player. I had posters of that motherfucker on my wall when I was a kid. Hold on, let me rephrase that. I still have posters of Gene Simmons on my fucking wall at home."

Following the show, Simmons shared a photo of Grohl in the iconic KISS "The Demon" face paint — the Foos frontman donned it in the video for his Hanukkah cover song — as well as a clip of him joking around with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins. (See both below).

Simmons said, "Backstage with the ⁦[Foo Fighters] right before they royally rocked the house last night in Vegas. Fun stuff. And, I can't say enough about their commitment and authenticity to the fans. Inspiring!"

Last month, Foo Fighters released a funny Jason Sudeikis-starring video for their Medicine at Midnight single "Love Dies Young." In October, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

KISS just wrapped the 2021 U.S. leg of their ongoing End of the Road farewell tour. But concerts were affected when Simmons and KISS bandmate Paul Stanley each tested positive for COVID-19. Stanley recently explained why KISS won't make a new album.

Foo Fighters Bring KISS' Gene Simmons Onstage in Las Vegas - Dec. 4, 2021