Foo Fighters Go Full Muppet on New Song ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’

Foo Fighters dive headfirst into the world of the Muppets on "Fraggle Rock Rock," the Dave Grohl-led band's fun and bombastic new Fraggle Rock song that emerged on Friday (Jan. 21).

The track appears on the new album Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the soundtrack to the reboot of Jim Henson's 1980s kids' TV series about cave-dwelling fantasy puppet creatures of the same name. The new show started airing on Friday on Apple TV+.

Foo Fighters are just one of the musical guest stars involved with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, as Stereogum reported. Singer Patti LaBelle premiered her Fraggle Rock song, "Shine On Us Now," earlier this week. The full Back to the Rock soundtrack is available now; Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson and Daveed Diggs also contribute to the album.

"Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back!" a show synopsis says. "Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world."

This is far from Grohl's first experience with Muppets. He previously made a cameo in 2011's The Muppets movie and appeared on Sesame Street.

Late last year, Foo Fighters released a Jason Sudeikis-starring video for their Medicine at Midnight single "Love Dies Young." Last October, they were inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame. The band will release their horror-comedy film Studio 666 next month.

Foo Fighters, "Fraggle Rock Rock"

Back to the Rock Series Art

