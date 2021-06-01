Foo Fighters Announce First Six Shows of 2021 Tour
Foo Fighters announced the first headlining U.S. dates of their
25th 26th Anniversary Tour.
The six confirmed shows, featuring openers Radkey, are July 28 in Cincinnati; July 30 in Milwaukee; Aug. 3 in St. Louis; Aug. 5 in Bonner Springs, Kan.; Aug. 7 in Oklahoma City; and Aug. 9 in Albuquerque, N.M.
You can also find the full list, with venue information, below. A press release notes that fans should keep a "watchful eye" on the group's website and social media for a "crapload more shows to be announced."
Tickets go on sale June 4 at 10AM local time via the Foo Fighters site. Citi cardmembers can access a presale running June 1 at noon ET through June 3 at 10PM local time.
The band — which issued its most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, in February — previously announced three headlining festival slots for this summer: Lollapalooza on July 29, Bonnaroo on Sept. 3 and BottleRock on Sept. 5.
They were forced to postpone a planned brief 2020 trek due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Van tour, as it was called, would have celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first-ever tour by playing some of the same cities covered during that initial run.
Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a ceremony scheduled to take place Oct. 30 in Cleveland.
Foo Fighters 2021 U.S. Tour
July 28 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center @ Cincinnati
July 30 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater @ Milwaukee
Aug. 3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater @ St. Louis
Aug. 5 - Azura Amphitheater @ Bonner Springs, Kan.
Aug. 7 - The Zoo Amphitheater @ Oklahoma City
Aug. 9 - Isleta Amphitheater @ Albuquerque, N.M.