Follow Maine’s Winter Olympians, As They Go For Glory and Gold

The 2022 Winter Olympics are fast approaching. Soon we'll be collectively cheering for the greatest athletes in the world competing in sports that boggle the mind.

These modern-day gladiators will be flying in the air, racing down mountains at ludacris speeds, skiing unimaginable distances, and twirling magnificently on the ice, all while we watch on the couch with mouths agape.

The Olympics is always good fun, and certainly better when the rooting interests hits close to home. Fortunately for us here in Maine, we'll have a number of athletes representing the red, white and blue, and the Pine Tree State.

Over the next two weeks, five athletes from Maine, or with significant ties to the state, will be competing for the greatest honor in their respected sports.

Clare Egan will compete in her second Olympics in the greatest sport in the world, biathlon. Former UMaine track teammates, now Team USA mates, Frank Del Duca and Jimmy Reed, will take part in bobsled. Sophia Laukli will make her Olympic debut on the cross-country ski tracks. And Emily Sweeney will compete in luge for the second consecutive Olympic Games.

These five athletes, along with the rest of Team USA, are hoping for big things in Beijing as the games get underway this week. It will be a busy schedule for most, with competitions rapidly approaching.

For those trying to keep track of the Mainers at the games, here is a comprehensive list of events and expected start times.

Let the games begin.

Maine Olympians Will Have a Busy Schedule in Beijing Maine's group of athletes are preparing for a busy few weeks in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's a comprehensive look at the schedule.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.