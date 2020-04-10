Flying To & From Presque Isle Will Go Through Washington, D.C.

Effective immediately, people flying to and from Presque Isle will travel through Washington, D.C.

United Airlines has announced all arrivals and departures for Presque Isle International Airport will go through Washington-Dulles Airport.

United flights will depart Presque Isle each day at 8:40 AM and Arrive at Dulles at 11:03 AM. Return flights land in Presque Isle at 7:45 PM.

Read the press release from the Presque Isle International Airport:

April 9, 2020 Presque Isle, Maine - United Airlines has announced that starting Thursday April 9th, all scheduled arrivals into Presque Isle International Airport will be from Washington-Dulles International Airport. All United scheduled departures from Presque Isle International will be to Washington-Dulles International Airport. There will be one departure and one arrival for the Presque Isle International Airport per day.

United has published the following schedule which applies to any day of the week:

Depart Presque Isle at 8:40 AM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 11:03 AM

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:30 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:45 PM

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.

If you held a reservation on one of the flights effected by this change, United Airlines has posted the following statement on their website:

“It’s important to us that everyone gets the assistance they need. If you’re not traveling within 72 hours, we ask that you contact us closer to your trip to allow us to prioritize those with more immediate travel plans. You can also change your plans online or on our app.”

About Washington Dulles International Airport:

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is located in Chantilly, Virginia, in the suburbs of downtown Washington, DC. Dulles is a major hub for domestic and international air travel with a mixture of legacy and low fare carriers that provide air service throughout the world. It is United Airline’s second largest hub on the East Coast. Prior to the current slowdown, United operated 217 daily domestic flights to 85 airports across the United States from IAD, including frequent daily service to top business travel markets in Newark/New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In 2019, Dulles had the 12th best on-time performance of the 30 largest airports in the United States. Its on-time performance was significantly better than the major airports in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.