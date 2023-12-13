The Stillwater Lights Trail opened, with a picturesque coating of snow, at the beginning of the month.

Stillwater Lights Trail 2023, Cori Skall Stillwater Lights Trail 2023, Cori Skall loading...

Many made the trip to Bennoch Rd. in Orono during the last couple of weeks, to walk along the display.

Holiday Lights 4, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library #42955 Holiday Lights 4, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library #42955 loading...

If you haven't been to check it out yet, you'll have to wait a little while to experience the fun, as Mother Nature's been a real "Debbie Downer" as of late, and decided to rain on the holiday lights parade, quite literally.

All the rain Maine got Sunday into Monday of last week has left the lights display a bit soggy...and when I say soggy, that might be a bit of an understatement.

Stillwater Light Trail Flood 3, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library Stillwater Light Trail Flood 3, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library loading...

According to a post on their Facebook Page, the trail is closed for the time being because many of the displays are underwater.

"The trail is still flooded in areas BUT it does appear to be going down. We truly haven’t seen the water this high in quite some time, especially this time of year.

Due to the trail conditions (water + electrical), the trail will remain CLOSED today.

With that being said, we will continue to evaluate on a daily basis and remain hopeful that we will be able to open it back up before the weekend gets here."

Stillwater Light Trail Flood 1, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library Stillwater Light Trail Flood 1, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library loading...

Outside of a canoe ride, traversing the trail could prove to be too tricky at the moment, but hopefully with water level will drop as low as the temps are supposed to. With any luck, the display will be able to open again, (fingers crossed) in time for the last week before Christmas.

Stillwater Light Trail Flood 2, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library Stillwater Light Trail Flood 2, Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library loading...

We'll keep you posted, or you can check for yourself, as organizers say they will announce when it's safe to visit on their social media page.

Until then, you'll have to enjoy some photos taken before all the rain and flooding.

Check Out the 2023 Stillwater River Trail of Lights [PHOTOS] The Stillwater River Trail in Orono has been lit up for the 2023 holiday season. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

And don't forget, if you've put up your own lights, to enter our "Light Up Eastern Maine" contest for a chance at $500 this holiday season.