Flashback Friday-If ‘The Sopranos’ Were Set In Bangor

What does Bangor have in common with Jersey? More than you think!

To get you hyped up for today’s release of “The Many Saints of Newark” This Flashback Friday gem should do the trick! The Sopranos, in my humble opinions, is the best television show ever, and a high water mark in American pop culture, and it still holds up to this day. It was one of the most binged shows at the start of the pandemic. I have been waiting for this movie to come out for months, and I am planning a trip this weekend to Bangor Mall Cinemas with some friends to go enjoy this sure to be awesome flick.

Warner Brothers describes the film as the following:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

— Warner Bros. Pictures

A few years back, a YouTube video from Cody Morgan, brilliantly took the iconic opening theme music, "Woke Up This Morning" and credits to the HBO series "The Sopranos" and set them in Bangor, Maine.

As you might remember, at the beginning of the show, Tony drives back to New Jersey from New York. This video starts on 395, where you see exit signs for Parkway South and Downtown Bangor and you see such landmarks as Bass Park, St. Joseph's Hospital, The Cross Insurance Center, Hollywood Casino, Downtown Bangor and you see the outdoor sign for my buddy Mark's establishment, Carolina's Sports & Spirits.

And just like the real intro, the neighborhoods get progressively better till the driver, chomping on a cigar pulls into the driveway!

Enjoy "The Many Saints OF Newark" I know I will!