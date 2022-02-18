Hear the Fixx’s New Song ‘Woman of Flesh and Blood': Premiere

Late last year, the Fixx released their first new music in a decade. Now they’re back with a second single, “Woman of Flesh and Blood,” which previews a new album that's set to arrive later this year.

The song, which makes its exclusive premiere below, emerged as the band rehearsed new material for the record - their first since 2012's Beautiful Friction. The song's ethereal intro gives way to a dreamscape of sounds that become increasingly more fervent, matching the lyric's wide emotional range. ("Woman of Flesh and Blood" will be available on all streaming providers.)

Fixx guitarist Jamie West-Oram handles the lyrics and lead vocals on the track. The band's usual singer, Cy Curnin, joins on the choruses. "'Woman of Flesh and Blood' is a song about being completely under the spell of a woman’s entire physical and spiritual self," West-Oram explains. "The song's protagonist is haunted by wild hallucinations and paranoia. Only this woman's love can save him."

West-Oram has been with the new wave legends since 1980, not long after the band's formation. He previously handled similar lead-vocal duties on the late-'90s song “Sweet Pandemonium."

Following the completion of the new album, the classic Fixx lineup of Curnin, West-Oram, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, bassist Dan K. Brown and drummer Adam Woods will be back on the road. More details regarding the album and a tour will be revealed in the coming months.