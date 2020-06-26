Man Jumps Into Fish Tank at Bass Pro Shop in Louisiana [VIDEO]

What is going on here?

A man reportedly jumped into a huge fish tank at the Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City, Louisiana.

You can see the man in the tank, with his shoes still on, taking a quick swim. He ultimately climbs out of the tank and runs out of the store.

According to Timmy Lane, the man left his hat and mask behind. Apparently they weren't that important to him.

The manager at the store says that they will not file charges on the man who jumped into the tank because they are too busy. The water was tested after this incident to make sure it was safe for the fish in the tank.

Why would someone do this? Maybe it's for attention or just to cool off during the hot summer days in Louisiana.