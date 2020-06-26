Maine Hotels, Motels & Inns Opening with Guidelines

Hotels, motels and inns across Maine can now begin welcoming guests from any state.

Starting today, visitors from other states, except New Hampshire and Vermont, must either quarantine for 14 days while in Maine or show that they have recently tested negative for COVID-19 in order to book a stay.

Maine lodging establishments were originally scheduled to welcome out-of-state visitors on July 1, but Governor Mills said moving that date up would ensure that guests could be served safely over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont, where caseloads have been relatively low, have been allowed to stay in Maine without restrictions since June 12.