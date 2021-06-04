Fish New Brunswick Days, June 5 & 6, 2021

Fish New Brunswick Days is set for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Residents do not need a license and non-residents do not need a guide to fish inland waterways. If you have had your license revoked, you can not fish anywhere in the province at any time including Fish New Brunswick Days.

To find good spots to fish, the Natural Resources and Energy Development suggests contacting a local fishing and tackle retailer or reaching out to someone with experience.

“Fishing is enjoyed by many New Brunswickers, with anglers injecting more than $30 million a year into our economy,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland. “Fish New Brunswick Days provides the perfect chance for families to get out, explore our province, and pass along traditions and experiences.”

There are rules and regulations for Fish New Brunswick Days. You can fish for all species, but if you want to keep landlocked salmon that measures 48 cm to 63 cm, you must have a license with a tag, according to gnb.ca.

Restrictions such as bag limits, closures are all still in effect this weekend. You need the appropriate licenses for private waters, Crown reserve water and Crown leases. You also must have permission to fish on private property.

Officials also advise to have a good sound plan. Let family and friends know where you are going, how long you’ll be fishing and when you are returning. Safety first always.

Take care of yourself and those you are fishing with. Bring water, food, sunscreen, hats and the right clothes to protect you from the elements.

Additional guidance includes using a repellent against mosquitoes, bugs and insects.

Enjoy your time in nature fishing and handle your catch humanely. If you plan to bring your catch home to eat, store it in a cool place to preserve it.