Firefighters from Caribou and Presque Isle quickly knocked down a blaze Tuesday morning inside a building at 1101 Presque Isle Road in Caribou.

Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department received a call at 10:24 a.m. reporting the fire at a building owned by New England Kenworth, according to Capt. Brian Lajoie.



The building was being refurbished and crews were working on the structure at the time. The fire originated on the "bravo" (left) side of the building, Lajoie said. It appears sparks from a grinder being used on the exterior wall started the blaze on the second floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any significant damage. There was mostly water damage inside the building, according to Capt. Lajoie.

There were 12 firefighters on scene Tuesday morning, including a number from the Presque Isle Fire Department. Motorists were advised to avoid that area of Route 1 south of Caribou.

The scene was cleared within an hour.

There were no injuries.

Dream Home! Elegant and Luxurious Mansion in Madawaska, Maine