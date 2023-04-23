The Last Unicorn restaurant on Silver Street in downtown Waterville was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

Waterville Fire on Silver Street Early Sunday Morning

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:51 am and battled the blaze in the early morning hours. Witnesses reported flames coming out of the windows of the restaurant around 4 am.

Firefighter Injured with Burns

A firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated. No other injuries were reported, according to WABI TV.

Building Knocked Down after Fire

Crews used heavy machinery to take down the remnants of the building after the fire. Other fire departments and first responders assisted including Oakland, Winslow, Clinton and Sidney.

Parts of Downtown Waterville Blocked Off

An area of Maine Street was blocked off as firefighters worked to put out the fire. People were asked to stay clear of the area, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Some Local Businesses with Smoke Damage

Some buildings next door to fire had some smoke damage, according to WABI TV. The Last Unicorn is located at 8 Silver Street in downtown Waterville. Businesses next to the Last Unicorn are Silver Street Tavern and Cancun Mexican Bar and Grill.

