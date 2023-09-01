Fire that Injured Maine Firefighter was Intentionally Set

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a fire at an apartment building on Elm Street in Bangor on Thursday was intentionally set.

Fire Marshal: Bangor Fire was Intentionally Set

The Bangor Fire Department was called to the three unit apartment building at 271 Elm Street around 3:43 am.

Firefighter Injured and Two People Escaped without Injury

“Two people were in the building at the time of the fire and made it out without injury. One Bangor Fire Fighter sustained a minor burn injury while extinguishing the fire,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire is Under Investigation

An investigation is ongoing involving the Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

