A smoldering fire on board a tractor trailer packed full of peat moss presented a challenge for firefighters Wednesday afternoon in Edmundston, N.B.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the trailer of a heavy goods transport truck traveling on the Trans-Canada Highway, according to a report from CIMT-TV.

Firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire burning in the load of peat, but the task was difficult along the busy highway. The Trans-Canada was reduced to one lane for a short while.

Fire officials decided to move the truck to the Edmundston snow dump in order to have more space to completely extinguish the fire.

No one was injured. There’s no word on what sparked the blaze.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.