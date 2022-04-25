Fire Destroys Two Apartments and Paving Business in Fort Kent

A fire in Fort Kent Friday night destroyed a building that housed two apartments and a paving business. Firefighters responded to 99 Charette Hill Road around 10 p.m.

Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee told the St. John Valley Times that all occupants escaped without injury.

The owner of the property, Nick Theriault, operated a paving and asphalt business out of the garage.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 1:40 a.m. Saturday and returned later that morning to extinguish some hot spots, the newspaper said. Frenchville and North Lakes Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Community members have set up a Go Fund Me Page for the Theriaults to help them get back on their feet.

