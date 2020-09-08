Fire Destroys House in Presque Isle, Maine

A fire that destroyed a house in Presque Isle Friday night was sparked by maintenance work on an ATV in an adjacent garage.

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the blaze on the East Echo Lake Road just after 8 PM. Crews from Easton and Mapleton provided assistance on scene.

The owner said a family member was working on a four-wheeler when it caught fire. The single-story house was deemed a total loss. It's not clear if anyone was living there at the time.

There were no injuries reported.