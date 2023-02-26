Fire Destroys Home, Kills Pets & Livestock in Denmark, Maine

A multi-alarm fire destroyed a Denmark home and killed several pets and livestock on Saturday night.

Pets and Livestock Killed in Fire

The blaze started around 5:25 pm at 589 Bull Ring Road. The garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived and flames were coming through the roof of the house. No residents or firefighters were injured, according to the Denmark Fire Department.

Downed Power Line from Fire

The fire burned through a CMP power line that was laying across the road and preventing access to the roadway, driveway and front walkway. CMP Operations Center was contacted and they were able to "dump the grid" to give fire crews access.

Cold Temperatures and Deep Snow

Nine departments and agencies were involved in the call. The temperature reached as low as 6 degrees as crews battled the fire until 10 pm. Firefighters had to navigate deep snow in the yard and one truck had frozen pipes. Officials said the scene will continue to smolder. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting Fire Departments and First Responders

Department and agencies assisting included United Ambulance Service and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. Brownfield Volunteer Fire Dept, Fryeburg Fire Department, Bridgton Fire & Rescue, Hiram Fire Department, South Hiram Fire Department, Sebago Fire Dept, Center Conway Fire and Rescue, Saco Valley Fire Association.

