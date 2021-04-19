Find Out How Maine Will Celebrate It’s First 4/20 With Legal Weed

It's the St. Patrick's Day of weed - 4/20. For the first time Maine has legal recreational cannibis!

Leading the way is the newest cannibis store in Maine, Sweet Dirt. They have a whole day of festivities planned!

Sweet Dirt

Fried chicken, ice cream and non-alcoholic THC beverage. The Sea Dog Blue Paw is a a blueberry-flavored non-alcoholic beverage gently laced with a loving 5mg of THC (one per person). What is THC? According to Live Science, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. It acts much like the cannabinoid chemicals made naturally by the body, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. I was curious what the difference was between THC and CBD. According to good ol' Google, CBD and THC affect different receptors in the brain. Because of this, CBD typically does not have psychoactive effects—in other words, it won't cause you to get high. THC, on the other hand, does have psychoactive effects. It is the compound that produces the high that people associate with marijuana.

Sweet Dirt is opening their doors at 10am, and the doors close at 8pm. All items are while supplies last. Including the freebies too (t-shirts, pins...).

Sweet Dirt is the perfect business to replace the vacant Wok-Inn. To remember the Chinese fast food place we all loved, they kept the flames of the Wok-Inn sign and made it part of theirs!

TownsquareMedia

Enjoy the day responsibly!

