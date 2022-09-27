Final ‘Ghost Tour’ of the Season At Fort Knox This Weekend

Fort Knox will be closing for the season at the end of October. One more Ghost Tour is on the schedule this season.

UPDATE: Tickets for the event has sold-out.

It's been an exciting season of ghost hunts at Fort Knox in Prospect. Paranormal enthusiasts have flocked to the haunted fort in search of evidence from beyond. The tours have exploded in demand after the fort's hauntings were featured on the paranormal investigation show, Destination Fear. The episode aired back in August 2021 and is currently streaming on Discovery +.

One more tour is on the books for the season, scheduled for October 1. The night of ghost hunting is guided by 207 Paranormal. Paranormal investigators will guide participants to the fort's ghostly hot spots, and provide all the ghost hunting equipment. Tickets are sold-out. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All of the money from ticket sales goes directly to Fort Knox.

Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox this October after a two-year hiatus. Organizers of the five nights of fright are already hard at work bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. A change this year will be online ticket sales only. Tickets went on-sale earlier this month via Eventbrite.

Fright At The Fort 2022 Dates:

October 15

October 22, 23

October 29, 30

Tickets will not be sold at Fort Knox, and guests will be turned away if tickets were not purchased in advance. Tickets will be sold for specific one-hour time slots for each night of Fright. Ticket sales close at 4:30 P.M. each night.

The three weekend event is Fort Knox's biggest annual fundraiser. Roughly 10,000 visitors visit the spooky attraction each year. The 2018 Stephen King theme brought in a record setting 15,050 visitors over the five Fright nights.

Last year the annual Halloween attraction was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. It was second year in a row the annual event had been canceled. 2020 was the first time the event was canceled since it began more than 20 years ago.

Fort Knox and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory will close for the season October 31.

