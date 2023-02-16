Fentanyl and Meth Seized after Driver Gives Fake Name to Deputies
A 32-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated drug trafficking after deputies found fentanyl and crystal meth in his vehicle during a search in Lebanon, Maine.
Driver Gave Deputies a Fake Name
Bo Rodden from Rollinsford, New Hampshire was stopped on Route 202 around 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon for a traffic infraction.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said he gave a fake name. Deputies were able to identify him and searched his vehicle.
Illegal Drugs and Proceeds Seized
Police found 109 grams of fentanyl and 161 grams of crystal meth with a street value of close to $31,000. Suspected drug proceeds in the amount of $1,860 were also seized.
Charges and Bail
Rodden is being held at the York County Jail on $2,500 bail. He is facing charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
