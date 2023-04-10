Well, That's Just Ducky!

Apparently, word has spread, "fowl" and wide, of Bangor's PD's Infamous Duck of Justice.

In fact, the Duck's Legendary status is known the world around. Remember last October, when filmmaker Steven Myat traveled over 600 miles to meet the D.O.J.?

While scores of human admirers have come from all over the world to visit the D.O.J., this week, the Duck had a different set of visitors. While they, too, walked (or waddled) on two feet, like people, these guests resembled more closely our wonderous waterfowl.

In what is thought to be the first recorded incident of its kind, this Tuesday some of the duck's feathered family made their way to the police station to say hello.

From the Bangor Police Department's own Facebook Page...

"At 0945 hours yesterday, 04/04/23, Bangor Police Dispatch supervisor Jill Bechtold observed multiple intruders focused on meeting the Bangor Police Department Duck of Justice...No. We don't know from whence they came. We don't know their final destination. However, we do know that they were the first Mallards visiting with no malice."

Suspiciously, this pair seemed to try to skirt around security. But all in all, they were monitored by the watchful eye of "Big Brother" or at the very least, the BPD.

We reach out to the Duck of Justice for a comment on his rendezvous but have not heard back from him yet.