Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl

A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021.

11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl

On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home and "misplaced or lost" some of the drugs. His infant daughter overdosed on the drugs. She was suffering from cardiac arrest when first responders arrived on the scene, according to the Bangor Daily News. Borg’s daughter was taken to the hospital.

The 11-month-old girl was resuscitated at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield and then taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight. The BDN said Borg told the medical team at the hospital to use Naloxone and it worked.

Multiple Charges and Sentencing

Borg was charged and found guilty of “aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.” He will face sentencing in the morning on November 21, 2022. Borg can get up to 10 years in prison with a fine up to $20,000.

Infant Girl’s Mother Also Facing Charges

Also facing charges is the girl’s mother, 24-year-old Taezja DiPietro of Corinna. She is currently out on bail.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This news story will be updated with new information when it is released and made available. Download the app for breaking news and alerts.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)