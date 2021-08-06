Fans on Friday (Aug. 6) got a studio version of Guns N' Roses' new song "Absurd," a fresh reworking of an older GNR cut known as "Silkworms," and they already have strong reactions to the track.

"Absurd" is the first new material from the band since 2008's Chinese Democracy album and first new studio recording to feature guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, who rejoined in 2016, since the release of The Spaghetti Incident?, Guns N' Roses' 1993 covers album.

See what fans are saying about the new song down toward the bottom of this post.

Before performing "Absurd" in concert, as shown earlier this week in a live version taken from Guns N' Roses' Aug. 3 Boston gig, singer Axl Rose said to the audience, "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. … OK, so this is called 'Absurd'!"

And while some fans seem to be digging the track — it is a retooled Chinese Democracy outtake, after all — others don't seem so into it. Hey, everybody has an opinion, right? Especially music fans.

"I actually like #absurd by @gunsnroses," said one listener. "Am I in the minority?"

"Guns N' Roses debut a new song called 'Absurd' and it is actually totally absurd," added another.

But there are plenty more colorful reactions below. What do you think of "Absurd"?

