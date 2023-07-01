Fancy Food Magazine Says This Maine Truck Stop Has the Best Food in the Country

As far as truck stop food goes, this is the place we'd all agree deserves this honor.

The food at Dysart’s in Hermon has been voted the best truck stop food in the country by Food and Wine Magazine. Food and Wine Magazine is the go-to for foodies and is very prestigious. It's important to know about Food and Wine Magazine so you can appreciate what a big friggin' deal this declaration is. From the Food & Wine website,

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with authoritative content across our magazine, website, social platforms, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like our annual Best New Chef awards. Our New York City — and Birmingham, Alabama — based editors are committed to our core values of inclusivity and hospitality, and we strive to offer a welcoming, informative, entertaining, and respectful experience for all people.

Okay, now onto Dysart's getting the nod. The Bangor Daily News reported that Dysart's employees and managers say what separates the restaurant from others is they focus on the community, which includes the customers who come in to eat or rest.

A server at Dysart's, Hanna Sprecher told Bangor Daily News,

I like the trucker side of it. People come from all across the country, and I’ve been thinking about moving for a while, so I get to hear about all different states. We try to stick to our roots but also provide new and exciting things for everybody.

Congratulations to Dysart's! The world is just learning what we already knew - you guys are the best!