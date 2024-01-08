Family with Three Kids Escaped House Fire in Maine

A fire destroyed a family home early Sunday morning on Sweet Fern Drive in Greenbush.

Family Escapes Early Morning House Fire

The fire started around 1 am. The family, including three children, made it out safely. No injuries were reported. The mobile home was a complete loss.

Fire Department Believes Dryer Caused the Fire

The Greenbush Fire Department said the cause of the fire is believed to be a clothes dryer in the home.

Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and said there was no suspicious activity, according to WVII News.

GoFundMe Page and Donations

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. The three children are students at Helen S. Dunn School. Donations like gift cards for food and gas cards are being accepted. If you are able to donate, call (207) 826-2000.

