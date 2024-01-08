Family with Three Kids Escaped House Fire in Maine
A fire destroyed a family home early Sunday morning on Sweet Fern Drive in Greenbush.
Family Escapes Early Morning House Fire
The fire started around 1 am. The family, including three children, made it out safely. No injuries were reported. The mobile home was a complete loss.
Fire Department Believes Dryer Caused the Fire
The Greenbush Fire Department said the cause of the fire is believed to be a clothes dryer in the home.
Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and said there was no suspicious activity, according to WVII News.
GoFundMe Page and Donations
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. The three children are students at Helen S. Dunn School. Donations like gift cards for food and gas cards are being accepted. If you are able to donate, call (207) 826-2000.
- READ MORE: Two Injured & One Driver Extricated from Car after Crash
- ALSO READ: Top 25 Most Popular Baby Names in Maine for 2024
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer