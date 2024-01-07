Two Injured & One Driver Extricated from Car after Crash in Maine

Two people were injured and one person was extricated from a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in New Gloucester.

Two People Injured in Crash

New Gloucester Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle collision happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Morse Road and Lewiston Road.

One Person Trapped in Vehicle after Crash

When first responders arrived on the scene, crews found “two vehicles with heavy damage and a patient entrapped in one of the vehicles,” said New Gloucester Fire Rescue Captain Chris Gill.

One Driver Extricated from Vehicle

“Extrication of the patient required removing the door and some of the roof, and rolling the dashboard of the vehicle to free the patient,” said Captain Gill.

Two People Taken to the Hospital

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Names and ages were not released.

Crash Under Investigation

Crews assessed both vehicles for any further hazards, said Gill. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Gray Fire Rescue assisted on the scene.

